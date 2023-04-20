Jokes were made at Latto’s expense because people believed that she photoshopped a photo of the crowd during her Coachella set last weekend. At first glance, certain audience members appeared more than once, but Latto’s fans questioned why Latto would feel the need to duplicate her audience when the crowd for her set was packed.

“Never photoshopped a crowd lmao,” Latto wrote to Instagram Stories (as captured by Billboard). She explained, “I expanded it so it would fit in my Instagram swipe without getting cut off but it was clearly f*cked up so I didn’t end up using it & just posted the wrong version by accident on Twitter babes.”

Latto undeniably photoshopped her cover art for “Put It On Da Floor,” a single arriving this Friday, April 21:

Put It On Da Floor 🧹 FRIDAY! pic.twitter.com/Yxu5KK9XDn — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) April 19, 2023

Latto’s announcement today, April 19, coincided with an announcement by TiaCorine that her “Freaky T” remix featuring Latto will also drop on April 21.

The two debuted the track during Latto’s Coachella set:

Uproxx pegged Latto’s performance as a highlight from Coachella’s first weekend:

“Latto brought all the energy out to her star-studded set at the Sahara tent. The rapper was able to hype up the crowd and feed off their energy, even inviting one lucky fan on stage to get up close and personal with her dancers. She kept everyone engaged with hits like ‘Soufside,’ and ‘Big Energy’ and brought out several guests; She invited TiaCorine to perform their unreleased ‘Freaky T’ remix, then Lola Brooke came out for their collab ‘Don’t Play with It.’ Finally, Saweetie surprised the crowd to deliver her verse in ‘B*tch From da Souf’ and give a short, heartwarming speech, giving Latto her flowers and leading the crowd in an ‘I love Latto’ chant.”

See footage from Latto’s Coachella takeover below.