latto
Getty Image
Music

It Sure Looks Like Latto Photoshopped A Coachella Crowd Photo, But She Has An Explanation

Just days after Latto performed at Coachella over the weekend, a photo that she posted of the crowd has made the rounds online — after many believed it was Photoshopped. While it’s unclear what the reason for this might have been, social media users pointed out that there were duplicates of the audience members.

People also chimed in with some jokes. “That’s me and my twin brother enjoying our time with friends,” one person replied, pointing at the fact it was the exact same person. “Literally cropped out the extended pixels and it still looks like a crowd to me. Just weird they decided to do that,” another wrote.

However, some Latto fans weren’t having it, questioning the point when her Coachella crowd was full.

Shortly after the viral picture spread, Latto has responded, saying she didn’t Photoshop it at all.

“Never photoshopped a crowd lmao I expanded it so it would fit in my Instagram swipe without getting cut off but it was clearly f*cked up so I didn’t end up using it & just posted the wrong version by accident on Twitter babes,” she shared to her Instagram story.

Check out Latto’s crowd pics above to decide for yourself. Below, find some more social media reactions.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Davido Proves That He’s Worthy Of A Crown In Any Era On The Conquering ‘Timeless’
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×