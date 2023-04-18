Just days after Latto performed at Coachella over the weekend, a photo that she posted of the crowd has made the rounds online — after many believed it was Photoshopped. While it’s unclear what the reason for this might have been, social media users pointed out that there were duplicates of the audience members.

Latto is being called out for photoshopping the crowd during her #Coachella performance. pic.twitter.com/LIpIFXBIee — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) April 18, 2023

People also chimed in with some jokes. “That’s me and my twin brother enjoying our time with friends,” one person replied, pointing at the fact it was the exact same person. “Literally cropped out the extended pixels and it still looks like a crowd to me. Just weird they decided to do that,” another wrote.

that’s me and my twin brother enjoying our time with friends — Nicola Foti (@soundlyawake) April 18, 2023

Literally cropped out the extended pixels and it still looks like a crowd to me. Just weird they decided to do that (maybe to fit the IG grid dk 😭) pic.twitter.com/R1DIGCI7AJ — cut like koko-linary 🪩🌊 (@kokoyonce) April 18, 2023

However, some Latto fans weren’t having it, questioning the point when her Coachella crowd was full.

Why would she photoshop??? This video shows the whole crowd pic.twitter.com/vh6l2KrAuF — Latto’s Jaylin🎰🍀🍒 (@J_K_777) April 18, 2023

Shortly after the viral picture spread, Latto has responded, saying she didn’t Photoshop it at all.

“Never photoshopped a crowd lmao I expanded it so it would fit in my Instagram swipe without getting cut off but it was clearly f*cked up so I didn’t end up using it & just posted the wrong version by accident on Twitter babes,” she shared to her Instagram story.

Check out Latto’s crowd pics above to decide for yourself. Below, find some more social media reactions.

All she did was just extend the photo by a tiny margin so it would be centered for her so ial media.

Y'all are reaching, there's nothing wrong with this, it actually makes me like her for caring about composition pic.twitter.com/cyt8kCVlhy — Thickney Spears (@dragsnarebear) April 18, 2023