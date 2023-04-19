During her performance at Coachella this weekend, Latto brought out rising star TiaCorine to debut their remix to TiaCorine‘s breakout song, “Freaky T.” The song is the genre-bending North Carolina rapper’s most successful to date, generating well over 20 million combined streams across platforms. Today, she announced the official release date of the remix: this Friday, April 21.

The song is the latest remix in Latto’s growing catalog as she becomes one of the more sought-after feature artists in hip-hop today. Last month, she added a spark plug verse to viral sensation Lola Brooke’s breakout track “Don’t Play With It” after contributing another attention-grabbing appearance to Chicago rapper Mello Buckzz’s song “Boom, Pt. 2.” A preview clip of their video shoot for the song produced a viral moment in which Latto showed off her now-signature leopard-print Target panties.

And just before the end of 2022, Latto became one of the last artists to collaborate with southern rap legend Gangsta Boo, teaming up with yet another buzzy newcomer, GloRilla, for the bow-throwing anthem “FTCU.” She’s shown an ear for talent and a willingness to share her spotlight that bodes well for TiaCorine, who will get the perfect jumpstart for her own flourishing career when their collaboration drops on Friday.