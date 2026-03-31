In 1959, Miles Davis released his iconic album Kind Of Blue, one of the greatest jazz records of all time. Nearly 70 years later, the world is a very different place than it was then. Case in point: Not only do we have electric vehicles now, but Lexus just unveiled the Blue In Green Edition RZ, a one-of-one custom car inspired by Kind Of Blue track “Blue In Green.” Specifically, it’s inspired by Laufey’s new reinterpretation of it that’s available now.

In addition to Laufey’s performance video above, the song is also streaming exclusively on Amazon Music. Both the song and the car were revealed during “100 Miles,” a live event presented by Lexus that was livestreamed on Twitch.

In a statement, Laufey says:

“Miles Davis’ music has this timeless, atmospheric quality. Seeing ‘Blue In Green’ translated into a physical design was surreal. We captured the feeling of the song, something classic, emotional and a little mysterious, and turned it into something that will actually move you.”

Erin Davis, Miles’ daughter, also says:

“My father always created music that people could live inside of. To see ‘Blue In Green’ reimagined and expressed through design like this is really special. It shows how deeply that feeling still resonates.”

Furthermore, Sara Lara, senior manager, Lexus marketing, adds:

“At Lexus, we’re always exploring how design, technology and culture can come together to create meaningful experiences. Collaborating with Laufey to celebrate Miles Davis’ centennial was an opportunity to honor a legendary influence while showcasing a modern artistic perspective. The Blue In Green Edition RZ brings that vision to life, reflecting our approach to craftsmanship and innovation in electrified design.”

As for how the vehicle honors Davis, it boasts a “custom exterior finish shifts from deep blue to green as light moves across its surface” and “brass accents appearing on the brake calipers and interior details,” per a press release. There’s even a great little Easter egg evident when the car is turned on, as the first notes of Davis’ “Blue In Green” play. Laufey’s fingerprint is here, too, as her signature script “L” is seen on a custom illuminated front badge.

Watch Laufey perform “Blue In Green” above and find her upcoming tour dates below.