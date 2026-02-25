It’s been a big February for Laufey: At the top of the month, her 2025 album A Matter Of Time picked up a Grammy win in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category (her second time being nominated in, and winning, the category). Now, she’s wrapping up the month with some news: Today (February 25), she announced A Matter Of Time: The Final Hour, a deluxe edition of the album arriving April 10.

It adds four songs to the tracklist and one of them, “How I Get,” is out now. In a statement, Laufey says of the song:

“‘How I Get’ is about the contrast between being disciplined, grounded and in control in every area of my life, except when it comes to one person. It explores that unsettling shift where I suddenly find myself chasing the rush and justifying behavior I swore I’d never fall into, because with them, that’s just how I get.”

Listen to “How I Get” above. Laufey is in the middle of a tour right now, so find her upcoming dates below, along with the A Matter Of Time: The Final Hour cover art.