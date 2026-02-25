It’s been a big February for Laufey: At the top of the month, her 2025 album A Matter Of Time picked up a Grammy win in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category (her second time being nominated in, and winning, the category). Now, she’s wrapping up the month with some news: Today (February 25), she announced A Matter Of Time: The Final Hour, a deluxe edition of the album arriving April 10.
It adds four songs to the tracklist and one of them, “How I Get,” is out now. In a statement, Laufey says of the song:
“‘How I Get’ is about the contrast between being disciplined, grounded and in control in every area of my life, except when it comes to one person. It explores that unsettling shift where I suddenly find myself chasing the rush and justifying behavior I swore I’d never fall into, because with them, that’s just how I get.”
Listen to “How I Get” above. Laufey is in the middle of a tour right now, so find her upcoming dates below, along with the A Matter Of Time: The Final Hour cover art.
Laufey’s A Matter Of Time: The Final Hour Album Cover Artwork
Laufey’s 2026 Tour Dates
02/26 — Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle*
02/28 — Brussels, Belgium @ ING Arena*
03/01 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome*
03/02 — Paris, France @ Adidas Arena*
03/04 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live*
03/06 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena*
03/08 — London, UK @ The O2*
03/09 — London, UK @ The O2*
03/11 — Bergamo, Italy @ Choruslife Arena
03/14 — Kópavogur, Iceland @ Kórinn Arena
03/15 — Kópavogur, Iceland @ Kórinn Arena
03/21 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Coliseu de Lisboa
03/22 — Barcelona, Spain @ Auditori del Forum
04/12 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival
04/19 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival
09/07 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Rock in Rio
* with Alice Phoebe Lou
A Matter Of Time: The Final Hour is out 4/10 via AWAL/Vingolf Recordings. Find more information here.