The US Open is always a big deal for tennis fans as the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, but this year, it’s extra special, as it is superstar Serena Williams’ final tournament before she retires at the age of 40. On Monday, she played her first match of the tournament against Danka Kovinić with a surfeit of celebrity supporters such as Anthony Anderson, Mike Tyson, Queen Latifah, and Spike Lee in attendance. One who was not, though, is Beyoncé… but that didn’t stop some commentators on television and Twitter from believing she was.

As it turned out, the reason for the confusion was actress Laverne Cox, who multiple broadcasts confused for the Renaissance singer. To be fair, Cox was — who actually previously worked with Beyoncé — wearing a mask and has been known to wear similarly-colored tresses to Queen Bey. That didn’t stop those who could tell the difference from correcting those who couldn’t in the most hilarious ways.

THERES NO WAY BEYONCE IS AT THE US OPEN RN IM GONNA START CRYING!?! IM IN THE SAME VICINTY AS BEYONCE RIGHT NOW IM THROWING UP WHAT THE FUCK — Victoria (@cozyvictoria) August 30, 2022

Is that @Beyonce at the @usopen with no one sitting next to her, and dressed like @sbyserena 😉 pic.twitter.com/U8ddQxTG8Q — FNOMNL Lifestyle (@FNOMNL_Life) August 30, 2022

my dad missed serena by one day – cause when you buy US open tickets you literally playing a gamble and BEYONCE IS THERE. HE IS SO PISSED. — tequilamami (@mariej876) August 30, 2022

omg Beyoncé wearing a face mask at the us open…….we should all follow in her foot steps!!! the queen is wearing a mask in 2022…….i should too!!!! trend setter!!! come on every body let’s take after Beyoncé!!!! she’s so cool and trendy!!! — maleyna (@thisgirldoescry) August 30, 2022

I’m weak at y’all thinking Laverne Cox was Beyoncè lmao I know Laverne is going to love that lmao — THIQUE (@auntieashh) August 30, 2022

Laverne Cox being mistaken for Beyoncé is giving me life 😆❤️ — Autistic Tennis Fan (@AutisticTennis) August 30, 2022

Not people mistaking Laverne Cox for Beyoncé at the tennis match. 😭 — Tanisha Thomas (@tanishajanae) August 30, 2022

Although Beyoncé wasn’t in attendance in person, she was in spirit, as the US Open broadcast of the match opened with a tribute video to Serena featuring Beyoncé’s song “I Was Here.” Beyoncé also recently narrated a Gatorade ad detailing Williams’ accomplishments on and off the court. The singer previously contributed the song “Be Alive” to the biopic about Williams’ father, King Richard, performing the song from the Compton tennis courts where Williams got her start to open the 2022 Oscars.