Serena Williams will begin her final Grand Slam tennis tournament on Monday night when she takes on Danka Kovinic in the first round of the U.S. Open at 7:00 p.m. ET on center court at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Williams announced she will retire from tennis after the tournament earlier this summer, citing her desires off the court steadily pulling her away, from motherhood to business.

For arguably the greatest tennis player of all time, it will be quite the send-off at the tournament she has dominated since bursting onto the scene more than 20 years ago. Williams has six U.S. Open titles to her name and will be looking to add a seventh in storybook fashion — while also competing one more time with sister Venus in the doubles competition. But however her career ends, it will be a celebration of one of the great athletes of this generation, with plenty of tributes that figure to pour out in the next week-plus.

Among the first comes from her longtime sponsor Gatorade, which introduced a special S logo replacing their normal G for some U.S. Open gear, and tabbed Beyonce to narrate a video about her friend, celebrating the unapologetic manner in which Williams carried herself — her true self — for the world to see and millions of girls to look up to.

“When the world writes her down in history, we’ll begin where she started,” Beyonce’s narration reads. “At love. It’s a love that we’ll remember through the generations, a love that started a movement, a movement to always love exactly who you are and who you can be. To be so in love with your identity, that your very essence cannot be contained.”