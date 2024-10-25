For years, Leikeli47 has hidden her face behind an array of colorful, self-made masks, saying that she wanted to keep the focus on her music. It’s been a solid strategy to date, because the music has been stellar, with albums like Wash & Set and Shape Up giving Leikeli an ironclad reputation as one of the most creative and skilled rappers in the business today.

But with her new album, Lei Keli Ft. 47 / For Promotional Use Only, coming out soon, she’s taking a different tack, revealing her face for the first time in the video for “450.” While the black-and-white video opens up with the rapper still rocking her signature disguise, she unmasks after the first verse of the high-energy track, spending the rest of the video alternating between her trademark look and her new, bare-faced look.

Lei Keli Ft. 47 / For Promotional Use Only is the Virginia rapper’s first new full-length release since 2022’s Shape Up, and her first since leaving RCA Records. She’s popping out to promote the new album in Los Angeles at a special listening event tonight, which you can find RSVP info for here.

Check out the video for “450” above and see below for the album tracklist.

01. “Passenger 47”

02. “450”

03. “Famous”

04. “Queen”

05. “Problems”

06. “Starlight”

07. “Soft Serve”

08. “Sandhills”

09. “Lei Keli” Feat. 47 / Different Person

10. “Stella’s Groove”

11. “HNIC”