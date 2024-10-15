Unfortunately due to the pressure to constantly produce record, hip-hop has lost a lot of its mysterious quality. However, “Chitty Bang” rapper Leikeli47 maintains enough for her peers. Between her signature bandana face covering to her sporadic drops, Leikeli47 gets a kick out of keeping fans on their toes.

Well, it has been two years since Leikeli47’s last studio, Shape Up, hit streaming platforms. So that means she has something in the tuck ready to go. Yesterday (October 14), Leikeli47 confirmed those suspensions by announcing her next project.

Over on her official Instagram page, Leikeli47 revealed her next body of work, Leikeli Ft. 47, is set to drop on Friday, October 25.

In a subsequent upload, Los Angeles fans have the chance to experience the forthcoming record in-person. An album listening event and live performance with Leikeli47 is scheduled to take place at Jumpman LA starting at 8 pm local time. Find more information here.

Based on the messaging of her album’s cover Leikeli47 is ready to step into the light. Supporters believe that means she could ditch the face coverings. During an interview with Vibe, Leikeli47 revealed why she chooses to protect her identity. “I feel like the Dark Knight, or one of those superheroes, or Superman,” she said. “The mask, it represents freedom. I’m free with it on.”

However, it could also confirm rumors that she’s departed from her label, RCA Records. Over on the company’s current artists’ directory, Leikeli47 no longer appears.