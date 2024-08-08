Leon Bridges has kept busy over the past few years. He dropped his latest album, Gold-Diggers Sound, in 2021, and that was sandwich between two collaborative EPs with Khruangbin: Texas Sun in 2020 and Texas Moon in 2022. Now, he’s back to doing his own thing: Today (August 8), Bridges announced a new album, Leon.

He also shared a groovy new song called “Peaceful Place.” The song’s video offers a behind-the-scenes look at recording the album near Mexico City.

Bridges says of the album in a statement:

“Leon has been a long-time coming. I started writing pieces of it as far back as Gold-Diggers Sound. They didn’t fit what I was trying to do with that album and I tried moving on. But I couldn’t shake them because they’re part of me. And, if I’m honest, also because I think this is some of my most excellent work yet. In many ways, Leon has been in the works since my childhood. This record is about simpler days. It’s about time spent in my beloved Fort Worth and the experiences that made me the man I am today. It’s soulful music in the truest sense — it’s imbued with my soul. I’m excited to share these stories about my home, about nostalgia, about my upbringing, about where I’m from, with all of you. I hope this music brings you back to your roots and your journey.”

Watch the “Peaceful Place” video above and find the Leon cover art and tracklist below.