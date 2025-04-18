Leon Thomas has a stronghold on R&B listeners and the “Yes It Is” singer doesn’t plan on loosening his reins any time soon.

With his highly anticipated Mutt deluxe album still in the mixing phase, Thomas shares something to hold supporters over. After teasing a snippet online, today (April 18), Leon Thomas dropped his latest single, “Rather Be Alone” featuring Halle Bailey.

The record, which was co-produced by Freaky Rob and D. Phelps, is an emotional collision of the beloved songwriters. As the record opens, Thomas lays the jaded pathway, singing: “I’d rather be alone, rather be alone / Than in a broken home / I’d rather be alone / Tryin’ to do this for the both of us on my own / Watchin’ it all, catchin’ your fall / Alluding every lesson, losin’ all direction / Details matter, I pay attention.”

Always the painful optimistic, Bailey adds a differing perspective in her verse. “I take my time losin’ my mind / I’m thinkin’ of you all of the time / ‘Cause without you, I’m crazy / You’re dangerous, my baby / We’re broken, but beautiful / So don’t you give up, up on me, baby,” she sings.

Over on Instagram, Thomas praised Bailey’s contribution to the track. “Halle Bailey really brought something special to this one,” he wrote. “Let it play, let it sit with you.”

According to Thomas, The deluxe will feature a host of guest appearances including Kehlani and Big Sean. “I got some really cool features with old friends that the world loves,” he told BBC.

Listen to “Rather Be Alone” above.