Leon Thomas is an imperfect man in an equally imperfect world. His sophomore album Mutt, out now, depicts him surveying the damage and debris left behind over the last year due to both life and love. “Mutt is an example of me really perfecting that sound and just continuing to tell these stories as I’m a single guy doing my thing, trying to figure it out, trying to find love in a very interesting dating circus that we have right now,” Thomas tells Uproxx over a Zoom call. Though this “very interesting dating circus” serves as entertainment in the form of an album, it brought forth important life lessons for Thomas thanks to his new dog. “As I started working on the album in my new home, I began to notice similarities between my dog’s behavior and my own,” Thomas noted in a press release for Mutt. “It made me think about the give and take in relationships, and the struggle for obedience.” He added, “Even though my dog may sometimes make a mess in the house or bark loudly at the neighbors, I know he means well. This became a metaphor for not being a perfect partner but having good intentions.” On Mutt, Thomas flips through moments of this past relationship to recall the flawed behaviors and moments by both him and his ex-partner. “Safe Place” kicks in gear with a steady drum that pedals Thomas’ infatuation with the fast life and how it may not be appealing for a companion. Thomas uses soul-stirring ballads to navigate the imbalances of love caused by either him (“I Do”) or his partner (“Yes It Is”). Then, with help from Masego (“Lucid Dreams”) and Wale (“Feelings On Silent”), comes the struggle to silence the noise and move forward. Before the release of Mutt, Uproxx caught up with Leon Thomas to discuss his sophomore album, finding love in his current home of Los Angeles, and how fame and success affect his pursuit of love. We’re a little over a year removed from the release of Electric Dusk. What in that time gave you the confidence and confirmation to get right back to it and craft another project? I knew going into my deal with Motown that they wanted two albums in my first cycle with them. So, even prior to dropping Electric Dusk, I was in the studio really trying to figure out what the sound palette was going to be and how I was going to progress from the first album to the second. Touring and seeing the response to my first album really gave me a jolt of energy towards the tail end of this creative process. I went through some breakups and some turbulence that really turned into some amazing songs. It was cool to live life and express myself through music on this new project. It’s definitely a labor of love and I feel like I really found an amazing pocket to live in for this new album.

Your new album Mutt is inspired by the similarities you saw between you and your dog’s behavior and how you both make mistakes despite having the best intentions. What was the exact moment you made this realization? This is kind of trippy, I don’t know how this works with you guys, but listen, I was doing some shrooms for a lot of this album, right? I was staring at this new painting I have in my house. I’m on the floor Indian style looking at this new painting [and] I’m kind of tripping. My cat and my dog are fighting. My cat, she’s older than my dog, so she makes sure he’s in pocket, and they were going at it. She hit him with a paw, he whimpered, and he had this face. I think because I was tripping a little bit, I just saw the similarities between the two of us just living life, [and] trying to figure things out. He had the best intention, all he wanted to do was play. It was interesting to see him in that moment. There’s such a connection between dogs and music from Elvis to Snoop Dogg. We’ve seen this metaphor [with] Parliament-Funkadelic. It’s been a common theme because I think there’s a real element of control that we have as human beings and that dog correlation definitely makes a lot of sense. I wanted to play into it and see what happens. There’s a lot of hip-hop-inspired production on this album. For example, you have a beat from Conductor Williams on here. For a breakup R&B album, why did you feel like that was the soundscape to have for your story? That’s a really interesting question. After I got out of my long-term relationship, there were times when I was super inspired by everything that Alchemist was doing [and] all the Madlib tapes he did with Freddie Gibbs and a bunch of other cats. That was a huge source of inspiration for me. There was this light bulb moment of, man, I haven’t really heard a lot of R&B artists sing on tracks that have that lo-fi production. I know for a fact that as a musician, I can make some of these sample-based ideas come to life with my band and I just wanted to attack it. I’m a huge fan of hip-hop from A Tribe Called Quest up to Pharrell, and you know, with Pharrell being a really big inspiration for me, and even Kanye [West], I see how that can turn into really classic moments. Conductor, to me, has this J Dilla sound that I’m a huge fan of. I’m just glad I was able to pair that up with my vocals and turn it into something special. You start off the album with “How Fast,” which is, contextually, a complete change of pace from “Slow Down,” the intro to Electric Dusk. What in the past year has brought on this new perspective, and have your thoughts on the woman on “Slow Down” changed? What’s interesting is that I just feel like [with] being on tours, moving pretty crazy, it’s so easy to move too fast and miss very important things. “How Fast” is just an example of me understanding myself more and just asking the question, “How fast till it all comes crashes down?” You want to find balance on this journey, but you gotta keep it moving. “How Fast” was me expressing myself and just talking that talk, talking my sh*t. I feel like I’m getting more confident, I’m popping out more, I’m doing my thing, and I wanted to show people on this album that I’m not afraid of the man I’m becoming. I’m just more confident these days, so I wanted to show that on a lot of these songs.

On “Feelings On Silent,” you repeat this one line multiple times throughout the song: “Don’t tell me what they say about me.” There’s a certain desire to be numb to the outside that you display here, especially with that line. Where does that come from and how did it come about? We live in a world of communication through social media and I think it’s really just me just trying to, like you said, quiet the noise. People love to talk, they love to gossip, and all this other sh*t. For me, I’m just focused on my dreams and focused on my inner circle and my inner self. I feel like “Feelings On Silent” is just a ballad talking about how numb you have to be in order to be an artist. One thing I love about this album is you do a great job keeping the balance of blame in the aftermath of this breakup. From the male perspective, a lot of these breakup albums are either “she did me dirty” or “I f*cked up and now I gotta win her back.” There’s a nice balance there, was it intentional for you to keep this balance? I wish I was super intentional about that, but I think it’s just me expressing myself. I’m growing man, I’m learning [and] getting into my spiritual walk and prayer, and just knowing myself more. Accountability is a huge part of growth, so I’m just expressing that through the music without even explaining myself, just expressing myself. That comes with a little bit of a back-and-forth. There are times when people have done me wrong and there are times when I’ve done the same. I just wanted to express both sides of it because that’s the real sign of growth when you can do both. After going through the breakup that inspired the album, as well as creating the project, what is your stance on being the perfect partner? Is it possible to be perfect? I feel like fools chase perfection. I think it’s really important to be constantly growing and honest with yourself. You can have a partner that fits you right now, but you’re both going to evolve. So it’s just about just genuinely finding ways to grow with each other. That’s why, for me, I’m big on friendships and trying to build and cultivate them because that lasts longer than the physical attraction. A lot of that comes from just knowing yourself, but the perfect partner? I don’t think [it] exists. I think the partner that’s gonna be the best for you over time, that’s the real piece, and that’s something I’m still looking for to this day. What would you say are your biggest frustrations with love? Songs like “Far Fetched” point to the frustrations of a materialistic woman (something I think appears in your music a lot). And despite these frustrations, what makes you keep trying at it? I think we all deserve it, man. I think it’s an important thing to have. It’s the thing that grows the family tree. It keeps you balanced. There’s no powerful man without a powerful woman behind him — or beside him, I should say. It’s just been a journey living in LA. I feel like it’s a place where you can travel to houses with Rolls Royces and Lamborghinis and flashing lights and makeup and surgeries, and then you go like a short 10-minute trip down to Skid Row and it’s literally hell, it’s just insane, you know?