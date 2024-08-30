After taking a social media hiatus earlier this month, Halle Bailey returns as promised with one wild video for her seductive new single, “Because I Love You.” Balancing rapping and singing over a driving instrumental, it’s a strong return to form for the younger half of Chloe X Halle.

Even if you think you know where the plot of this twisty thriller of a clip is going, you wouldn’t be able to guess the surreal snarl in the road ahead. What seemingly starts off as an exploration of a steamy love triangle — with Halle herself playing two of its points opposite The Book Of Clarence‘s RJ Cyler — turns into a true mind bender as “faithful partner” Halle catches “exotic dancer/other woman” Halle with RJ on a romantic night out.

The jilted version of the singer doesn’t just confront the unfaithful partner and his paramour, she hops on the hood to put on a show of her own. But right before Clyer’s disbelieving eyes, he’s confronted by a whole cadre of Halle clones (timed to the choral explosion of her duplicated voices on the track itself). The video ends on this cliffhanger, but whatever the many Halles decide to do to the perfidious paramour, you just know it can’t be good.

“Because I Love You” is Halle’s second solo single of 2024 after the more demure “In Your Hands,” and already seems to be much more warmly received among fans online. You can watch the video above.