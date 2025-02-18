With his new album WHAM (Who Hard As Me), Atlanta rapper Lil Baby returned to form after the creative stumbles of his 2022 album It’s Only Me. Now, with a new album, Dominique, on the way, Lil Baby has announced the dates for his WHAM World Tour, with dates in North America, Europe, and Australia and New Zealand. He’ll be joined by Houston rapper BigXthaPlug on all dates but one, while NLE Choppa and Loe Shimmy will act as openers in the US.
Tickets for North America go on sale Friday, February 21 at 10am local time at whamtour.com. Europe and Oceania will have a Mastercard presale beginning Wednesday, February 19. You can find more info at priceless.com/music. See below for the full tour dates.
Lil Baby WHAM World Tour Dates
06/03 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
06/05 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
06/07 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
06/08 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
06/10 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center**
06/12 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
06/15 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
06/17 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
06/18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
06/19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
06/21 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
06/22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
06/24 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
06/25 – Chicago, IL – United Center
07/01 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome*
09/12 – Berlin, Germany – Max Schmeling Halle
09/14 – Copenhagen, Denmark – KB Hallen
09/16 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle
09/17 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
09/19 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
09/23 – Zurich, Switzerland – The Hall
09/24 – Paris, France – Adidas Arena
09/26 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
09/27 – London, UK – The O2
10/08 – Perth, Australia – RAC Arena
10/10 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
10/11 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
10/14 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
10/16 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
*Without BigXthaPlug
**Without NLE Choppa