With his new album WHAM (Who Hard As Me), Atlanta rapper Lil Baby returned to form after the creative stumbles of his 2022 album It’s Only Me. Now, with a new album, Dominique, on the way, Lil Baby has announced the dates for his WHAM World Tour, with dates in North America, Europe, and Australia and New Zealand. He’ll be joined by Houston rapper BigXthaPlug on all dates but one, while NLE Choppa and Loe Shimmy will act as openers in the US.

Tickets for North America go on sale Friday, February 21 at 10am local time at whamtour.com. Europe and Oceania will have a Mastercard presale beginning Wednesday, February 19. You can find more info at priceless.com/music. See below for the full tour dates.