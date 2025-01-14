With his first album of 2025, WHAM (Who Hard As Me), topping the Billboard 200 a week after its release, Lil Baby has assigned a release date to its follow-up, Dominique — and it’s sooner than you might have thought.

In a post celebrating the success of his new album, the Atlanta rapper revealed that he’s planning on dropping the next one in February. While he didn’t reveal an exact date, he did caption his Instagram post, “See yall Again in a couple weeks ‘Dominique’ The Album 2-?-25.”

Lil Baby first revealed his plan to release two albums back-to-back in December in an interview with his Quality Control labelmate Lil Yachty. Appearing on Boat’s podcast, A Safe Space, Baby said, “At first, I was telling people I was going to drop a double album. Now, I’m dropping the WHAM album and Dominique album.”

He elaborated on why he decided to split the projects, explaining, “WHAM is more me on some young n**** sh*t — fast cars, girls, jewelry, money. You know, the turnt lifestyle. And Dominique is more the serious me, more personal. That’s a part of the new journey I’m on. I hate the word vulnerable, but I’m gonna be more open to my fans and my audience.”

He wouldn’t be the first rapper from Atlanta to release multiple albums in a short span. Future famously released Future and HNDRXX within two weeks of each other in 2017, and last year, dropped We Still Don’t Trust You a month after We Don’t Trust You with Metro Boomin.

Incidentally, both Baby and Future may have another album coming out this year; Baby teased a joint project between the two ATLiens is in the works, and it may also include Young Thug, who has worked extensively with both.