lil dicky
Getty Image
Music

Lil Dicky Confidently Described His Dual Comedy And Rap Skills As ‘Like If Batman All Of A Sudden Realized He Was Also Superman’

Lil Dicky‘s semiautobiographical series Dave is back for its third season on FXX. This season features Dicky as he embarks on his first cross-country tour to promote his debut album, but also, to look for love.

Dave is one of the buzziest shows on television, as it demonstrates Lil Dicky’s ability as both a rapper and a comic, something he’s always wanted to showcase.

In a profile on Lil Dicky for The Hollywood Reporter, Jeff Schaffer recalled how Lil Dicky first pitched the idea for a comedy show. At the time, Schaffer was already show-running Curb Your Enthusiasm and had previously written on Seinfeld. When he had first taken meetings with Dicky, he remembers a little analogy the rapper/actor would use to describe his abilities in both realms.

“He would literally say, ‘It’s like if Batman all of a sudden realized he was also Superman,’ and when he’d say it, they’d all look at me and I’d go, ‘Yeeeaaah,’ ” said Schaffer. “And, of course, they got the tone of the show immediately because they were meeting Dave.”

Off-screen, Dicky is preparing his long-awaited second studio album, which will be his first full-length album since 2015. However, he admitted in the profile that making music while balancing the show’s subject matter has become quite a challenge, which is why the album has been delayed frequently.

“[The label] will get one eventually, and they’re going to make a lot of money when they do,” said Dicky. “It’s just been harder for me to convey my perspective via music. It’s a lot easier to be like, ‘What am I going to make episodes about?’”

Dave airs Wednesday nights at 10 pm EST on FXX. Episodes are available for streaming on Hulu the next day.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×