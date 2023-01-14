After a nearly two-year hiatus, Dave is set to return for a third season this April. The show sees rapper Lil Dicky play a fictional version of himself as he navigates the rap game, with his hype-man GaTa, and his producer, Elz (Travis Bennett).

In the previous two seasons, several of Lil Dicky’s peers in the industry have made guest appearances on the show, including Gunna, Trippie Redd, Doja Cat, and Benny Blanco. The upcoming third season will continue the show’s run of star-studded guest line-ups. Today (January 13), the show’s official Twitter account revealed a list of who to expect on Dave this season.

Among this season’s guest stars are rappers Killer Mike, Rick Ross, and Machine Gun Kelly. Kelly’s fiance, actress Megan Fox, is also set to appear this season. Pop icon Demi Lovato and superproducer and drummer Travis Barker will also appear, as well as actor Don Cheadle.

you know the afterparty is gonna get weird. pic.twitter.com/EJxV914dtz — DAVE (@DaveOnFXX) January 13, 2023

Not much else is known about Dave‘s upcoming third season, however, the show’s namesake took to Twitter to promise a treat for the fans.

“third time’s the charm – most rapping, most funny, most cinematic, most romantic, most definitely the most exciting season ever!!!!!!,” said Lil Dicky.

Season 3 starts April 5th…third time’s the charm – most rapping, most funny, most cinematic, most romantic, most definitely the most exciting season ever!!!!!! — Dave (@lildickytweets) January 12, 2023

You can check out the revealed guest stars above.

Season 3 of Dave premieres on Wednesday, April 5 on FXX at 10 p.m. EST Episodes will air weekly and be available to stream the following day on Hulu.