Just days before the upcoming third season premiere of his semi-autobiographical sitcom Dave, rapper and actor Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

During his visit, Lil Dicky dished on what we can expect from season 3, which shows the semi-fictional version of Lil Dicky going on tour across the country. Over the course of the season, viewers will see several guest stars, including Killer Mike, Rick Ross, and Usher.

Lil Dicky revealed to Kimmel that he remembers seeing Usher in concert when he was younger.

“I see this man on stage, and I remember weeping watching him,” he said, “as he would strip down into his underwear. And honestly, I now, strip down to my underwear when I get shows, because of Usher.”

Dicky also shared that he revealed this to Usher when he was on set for his cameo.

“How did he react to that?,” asked Kimmel.

“He thought it was cool,” said Dicky.

Elsewhere in the interview, Dicky teased even more surprises ahead of the upcoming season.

Check out the full interview above.

Season 3 of Dave premieres 4/5 on FXX at 10 p.m. ET. Episodes will air weekly and be available for streaming the following day on Hulu.