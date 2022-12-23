Lil Durk is in album mode, as he revealed in a recent Instagram post. But despite hitting the studio hard, he’s still vocalizing his support for his friend and collaborator Young Thug, who is currently on trial for RICO charges. In the aforementioned Instagram post, Durk called for fans to share their support for Thug as well.

“Drop a [green heart emoji] if y’all want thugg home and not being blamed or left to the wolves,” Durk said in the post’s caption.

Earlier this month, Durk expressed his support for Thug in perhaps a more outright manner. On a track called “Mad Max,” a collaboration with Future that dropped last week, Durk revealed he called Thug and admitted that he “could’ve been part of the RICO,” sharing the details of his crimes.

It’s safe to say Thug would do the same for Durk if he were ever in a similar situation. In a 2021 interview with Apple Music 1‘s Zane Lowe, Thug stood firm in his loyalty to his peers.

“I’m ready to die about Future,” Thug said. “I’m ready to die by a Lil Baby, Durk And Uzi. I’m ready to die by these people. You know what I’m saying? If it ever comes down to it, this s*t ain’t got nothing to do with no music. They was a part of the whole situation. There was a part of the whole thing. I always anybody who I had encountered. You know what I’m saying? I always turn them to family. We don’t look at them like a rappers. We all look at each other like brothers and sisters. Bro, we really argue every day, bro.”

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.