Young Thug Has Been Charged With Yet Another New Offense While Awaiting His RICO Trial

Young Thug has been incarcerated since May, awaiting trial in January for alleged violations of Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) Act. That didn’t stop the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office from adding new charges to the list of accusations against him. Now, according to local news, he’s been charged with street racing, of all things, after allegedly driving at 120 mph on Interstate 85 in May. The charge is grouped with additional counts of speeding and reckless driving, all misdemeanors.

Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, called the accusations unjust, pointing out, “As of two weeks ago, that case was being resolved with a seatbelt violation. Today, it’s indicted in the Fulton County Superior Court. He is being wronged by our system.”

Young Thug, along with Gunna and 27 others, was indicted in May on 56 counts, including drug and gun charges, with additional counts added after the search of Thug’s Atlanta home. Observers have called the entire case an unjust publicity stunt, considering the only thing allegedly tying the rappers to any gang activity were mentions of “YSL” in their lyrics — both the acronym for Thug’s label, to which Gunna is signed, and the alleged criminal conspiracy.

The DA’s case has been criticized for relying on lyrics, with some calling it outright racist, while both Thug and Gunna have been denied bond no fewer than four times. The case is scheduled to begin on January 5, 2023.

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.