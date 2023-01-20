Lil Gnar’s Gnarcotic Rules Of Fashion Class For UPROXX Is In Session

He isn’t called “Almighty Gnar” for no reason. Before 43 B’s signee, Lil Gnar, made a splash in the music scene thanks to collaborations with Rico Nasty, Trippie Redd, Ski Mask the Slump God, and more, the Atlanta-based rapper was a thriving fashion designer.

His clothing brand, GNARCOTIC, worn by Future, Chris Brown, and Lil Uzi Vert, to name a few, features his love for skateboard culture and his passion for visual art expressed through his numerous tattoos. Lil Gnar’s unique fashion senses paved the way for his entry into music, so he’s giving out free game to his fellow musicians and fans to find their style.

Musicians are often at the forefront of most of the biggest fashion trends, but to avoid ending up on the worst-dressed list for any red-carpet appearance, Lil Gnar stopped by the Uproxx Studio to give us his top five fashion rules to live by. Our favorite of the rules, be comfortable both mentally and physically. As Lil Gnar says, “don’t try to put that sh*t too hard where you’re feeling funny and walking funny.”

Outside of Gnarcotic Rules, catch Lil Gnar and his stylist drip in his recent UPROXX Sessions performance.

You can watch Lil Gnar’s Gnarcotic Rules for Uproxx Music above.

