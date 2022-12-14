Music

Rico Nasty Samples Missy Elliott On The Totally Possessed New Single ‘Freak’

Back in November, Rico Nasty first teased a track on her TikTok of her flowing over a beat that distinctly featured a sample of Missy Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On” as its backbone. Her bars are punctuated by the hilarious call out, “If my ass so small, why your n**** always lookin’?” And now the wild new single “Freak” is here, along with an equally out-there video that Rico said almost got shut down multiple times during the shoot.

The track opens with the noticeable Missy Elliott stem from Timbaland, before Rico — who released her latest album, Las Ruinas in July — unleashes a totally possessed verbal assault. “Get yo freak on, freak ’em then I leave ’em / He said he love me, don’t know if I believe him / That feeling been gone, my heart cold like some freon / Married to the money, that b**ch been my fian…cée!”

On an Instagram post that hyped up the brand new video Directed by Spudsmckenzie, Rico Nasty quoted the aforementioned lyric and said, “The way this sh*t almost got shut down like 5 times [cry laughing emoji] SHOUT OUT TO ALL MY DMV BAD BITCHES THAT PULLED UPPPPPP IN THE COLD !!!! I love YALL.”

Watch the new video for “Freak” above.

Rico Nasty is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

