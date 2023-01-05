Atlanta-based skateboarder-turned-rapper Lil Gnar has come a long way since he entered hip-hop back in 2018. Since signing with Chief Keef’s label 43B, Gnar has several projects, including Gran Lif3, Fire Hazard, and most recently Die Bout It. With nearly a dozen prominent collaborations under his belt, including Lil Uzi Vert, Rico Nasty, Trippie Redd, Ski Mask the Slump God, and more, Gnar is stepping out of his ‘SoundCloud rap’ label as he strives for mainstream success.

Bridging together his skate culture and fashion influences, Gnar delivers a unique blend of emo and rap to each of his tracks which, at times, can lean metal. His single, “Almighty Gnar,” is an excellent example of this crossover fusion. Styled in his clothing brand, GNARCOTIC, threads, Lil Gnar stopped by UPROXX Sessions for a mellow in-studio performance of the track.

Watch Lil Gnar’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Almighty Gnar” above.

