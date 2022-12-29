Since Lil Uzi Vert unveiled “Just Wanna Rock” in October, the hit got its own rowdy video and it even soundtracked a jumbotron dance battle at a 76ers game. It helped that the song became popular on TikTok, being used for online dance trends.

Chart Data revealed on Monday (December 26) that “Just Wanna Rock” sold over 1 million units across the country. Lil Uzi Vert took to Instagram to celebrate, sharing a screenshot on their Instagram story and writing, “Never let them get in Your head BE YOU.”

.@LILUZIVERT's "Just Wanna Rock" has now sold over 1 million units in the US. — chart data (@chartdata) December 26, 2022

They’re also prepping for their first tour in six years. They announced that they’ll be hitting 20 cities in a Live Nation-produced run starting in March of next year, though dates and venues are still yet to be revealed. Meanwhile fans are still impatiently waiting for the release of The Pink Tape after it was delayed in October 2021. They also hinted at collaborations with Grimes, Travis Scott, and Playboi Carti on the LP. Their last record was 2020’s Eternal Atake, which was supposed to be followed by a tour that was subsequently canceled due to the pandemic.

