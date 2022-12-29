Lil Uzi Vert
Getty Image
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Celebrated ‘Just Wanna Rock’ Reaching 1 Million Units Sold With A Motivational Message To Fans

Since Lil Uzi Vert unveiled “Just Wanna Rock” in October, the hit got its own rowdy video and it even soundtracked a jumbotron dance battle at a 76ers game. It helped that the song became popular on TikTok, being used for online dance trends.

Chart Data revealed on Monday (December 26) that “Just Wanna Rock” sold over 1 million units across the country. Lil Uzi Vert took to Instagram to celebrate, sharing a screenshot on their Instagram story and writing, “Never let them get in Your head BE YOU.”

They’re also prepping for their first tour in six years. They announced that they’ll be hitting 20 cities in a Live Nation-produced run starting in March of next year, though dates and venues are still yet to be revealed. Meanwhile fans are still impatiently waiting for the release of The Pink Tape after it was delayed in October 2021. They also hinted at collaborations with Grimes, Travis Scott, and Playboi Carti on the LP. Their last record was 2020’s Eternal Atake, which was supposed to be followed by a tour that was subsequently canceled due to the pandemic.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags: ,
Listen To This
The Most Anticipated Pop Albums Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Hip-Hop Songs Of 2022
by: Uproxx authors and
This Year’s Best New Holiday Music That You’ll Actually Want To Listen To
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×