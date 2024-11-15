In the chaotic video for Lil Nas X‘s new single, “Light Again,” a normal teenage garage party gets really, really out of hand. The video evokes the aesthetics and rave culture of the early 2000s, starting off with a flip phone invitation to a house party that quickly expands to a warehouse, then spills out into the streets, ultimately becoming a riot-level, citywide event.

The song itself invokes both Nas’ newest musical direction and some nostalgic vibes of classic hip-house — something that’s sure to irk Lil Nas critic Azealia Banks, although he’s already demonstrated that he has the perfect comebacks for the spiteful siren.

Nas previously shared a teaser of “Light Again” with a message to fans suggesting that his Dreamboy era will likely focus more on making him and his listeners happy than his prior focus on trolling the mainstream establishment.

Earlier this week, he shared the trailer for Dreamboy, which also promised to remind folks where he came from and get back to making music that uplifts his identity rather than trying to nail down the ever-elusive follow-up hit to No. 1s like “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby.”

You can watch the video for Lil Nas X’s new single “Light Again” above.