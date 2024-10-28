Lil Nas X famously went No. 1 in 2018 with “Old Town Road,” and he followed that with two other chart-toppers: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and the Jack Harlow collaboration “Industry Baby,” both in 2021. Since then, he has laid relatively low as he works on a new album. The way Azealia Banks sees it, though, Nas has just fallen off.

On X (formerly Twitter), Banks wrote, “Lil Nas X really fell off so hard. Lmfao that little c*ntrag swore she was the tea. B*tch has NO BARS. Hahahahaahahahaa.” To that, Nas replied in a now-deleted tweet, “azealia i could never make a hit song again and you would still never in ur bussy soap selling chicken sacrificing botched body hating ass miserable life reach a 10th of my success. Love ur music btw.”

Later, Nas took to his Instagram Story to share a screenshot of him listening to Banks’ “Out Of Space,” and wrote, “sending u love azealia. wishing u nothing but guidance and clarity. i want u to chase ur dreams. get on ur sh*t. It’s the best time period in music for ur art to thrive. idc what u f*ck sh*t u say about me. I wanna see u win and shine your light. u can drop this internet bully act at any time. Ur fans love u. we love u.”

Banks continued the conversation this morning (October 28) by writing a lot on X. One of the tweets reads, “Where, are, your, bars… we are not going to use patronization to circumvent the topic here… the topic is that you cannot f*cking Rap son. @LilNasX. You’re a terrible lyricist with pedestrian musical sensibilities. We need to come to a consensus on where your talent is. Fine, we can agree that your a little piece of eye candy for these desperate old white homo’s in fashion… but where is your music b*tch?”

As of this post, Nas has not responded to Banks’ latest tweets.