A new era of Lil Nas X is upon us. In October, he declared he’d be dropping new music in November, and now he’s getting more specific.

Yesterday (November 10), he teased “Dreamboy” (the title of an album, perhaps?) saying that “phase 1” begins on November 11. This came after he announced a new song called “Light Again” would be released this week.

Nas shared a demo version of “Light Again” back in March and said at the time, “I don’t know how long I’m going to be able to have this sh*t up, or I don’t know what my CEO thinks right now, or whatever. […] Bro, these last couple years have been crazy, ’cause I’ve made so much music and I just want to release music. I just want to release music, but expectations are just like… insane. Like, I can’t even have fun. I just want to f*ckin’ have fun with this sh*t. I don’t even give a f*ck about all the other sh*t. Of course I want to, like, be No. 1 all the time, I want every song to go up, and I want you to go crazy. But it’s like, at the same time, I want to f*ckin’ have fun. I want to go and live life, I just want to make music. I don’t want to have to do crazy sh*t all the time. I want to make music, I want to f*ckin’ have fun, I want to live.”