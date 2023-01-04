It appears that a collaboration with Lil Nas X is underway for Australian children’s entertainers, The Wiggles. The two teased a collaboration last year, when Lil Nas X seemingly joked on Twitter, saying, “trying really hard to get the wiggles to coheadline the tour with me. i will keep you guys updated.”

trying really hard to get the wiggles to coheadline the tour with me. i will keep you guys updated. — i am reading all that (@LilNasX) April 27, 2022

The Wiggles responded to him, saying ‘We’re ready to wiggle with you!’

We’re ready to wiggle with you! 💛💜💙❤️ — The Wiggles (@TheWiggles) April 27, 2022

On this most recent New Year’s Eve, a member of The Wiggles shared a photo of the group with Lil Nas X, which seemed to confirm that a collaboration had manifested.

While many fans were excited that Lil Nas X and The Wiggles spoke their meet-up into existence, some people were less than thrilled about it.

“Is this what you guys support?” asked one person in the comments.

“As a children’s entertainer/influencer, I don’t find it responsible promoting this dude,” said another. “Extremely inappropriate.”

Another commenter cited Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” video, in which he is seen giving satan a lapdance. This person said, Lil Nas X…this is the dude with the Satan worshipping video and the Nikes with the blood inside them?? I thought wiggles was an advocate for children.”