On J. Cole’s 2018 album KOD, Cole heavily criticized the phenomenon of drug use in hip-hop at the time. A particular track called “1985,” he is thought to be rapping about Lil Pump.

“I wish you good luck / I’m hoping for your sake that you ain’t dumb as you look / But if it’s really true what people sayin’ / And you call yourself playin’ with my name / Then I really know you f*cked, trust /I’ll be around forever ’cause my skills is tip-top,” he raps toward the end of the song. He closes the song saying, “Just remember what I told you when your sh*t flop / In five years you gon’ be on Love And Hip-Hop.”

This past Thursday (October 27), Pump appeared on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, more than five years after the release of his breakthrough hit, “Gucci Gang.” During the podcast, Kev asked Pump if he feels Cole was accurate in his prediction when he said that Pump’s particular era of hip-hop would only be momentary.

“I don’t think he predicted sh*t,” Pump said “I’m still here.”

Pump previously responded to the alleged diss back in 2018, calling him a “lame ass.”

The two apparently squashed their rumored beef over the phone shortly after.

