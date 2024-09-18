Lil Reese is reportedly a wanted man, and it has nothing to do with fans’ demand for more music.

According to TMZ, authorities are on hunt for the “All That Haten” rapper after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend. The outlet’s report accused Lil Reese of “punching and strangling” a woman believed to be his former partner.

Near the top of the month, Lil Reese was spotted in popular Houston, Texas nightclub, The Pinkhouse. While there, witnesses claimed to have spotted the two in close quarters. A bystander alleged that near 6:30 am, Lil Reese attempted to make romantic advances toward the woman but was “rejected several times” after which he “grew enraged.”

However, before the woman could de-escalate the situation Lil Reese allegedly became violent. A report obtain by the outlet claimed that Lil Reese “punched” the supposed victim “in the right cheek.” Then he allegedly “applied pressure to her neck with both arms.”

Fans of the alleged victim supposedly called the establishment’s security for assistance separating the two. Once the police arrived, they claimed to have “observed fingernail scratches and redness along the victim’s throat.” Ultimately, this served as enough for an arrest warrant. Houston Police Department have not yet made an arrest in the matter as they claim to not know where Lil Reese is currently.

Back in May 2021, Lil Reese was arrested in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois for domestic violence.

At this time, Lil Reese has not issued a public statement regarding the incident.