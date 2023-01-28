It seems like Lil Tjay can’t catch a break: The New York City rapper has been arrested for the second time this month. Just two weeks ago, the “Resume” rapper was detained for gun possession while on his way to film a music video with Ice Spice. The video was presumably for their recent collaboration on the “Munch” rapper’s EP Like..?, on a track titled “Gangsta Boo,” which dropped on January 6.

Reports show that Tjay was with several other people inside a vehicle in a “no-idling zone” before the police searched the car. It’s alleged that the authorities then located a firearm, and despite the rapper not being the driver, he was still arrested.

Tjay’s attorney, Dawn Florio, gave a statement in a recent interview with XXL regarding the rapper’s current situation. According to his attorney, the rapper was not arrested on another gun charge but for missing court.

“Lil Tjay was not rearrested for another gun charge,” she told XXL. “He was excused from appearing in court last Friday by the arraignment Judge. Another Judge revoked his bond and put him back in jail for missing court on Friday even though he was told by the first Judge that he did not have [to] appear.”

Florio also revealed that Tjay’s family has posted bail for the rapper and that he is free.

“It is so unfortunate that he had to be jailed for something that was not his fault,” she said.