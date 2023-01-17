Rapper Lil Tjay may have beat the odds stacked against him, but he’s falling into one of the biggest traps set for rappers, random encounters with local law enforcement. After surviving multiple gunshot wounds during a botched robbery attempt last June, the rapper has made a triumphant return to music, but it may come to a screeching halt.

According to TMZ, Lil Tjay was arrested while on the way to film a music video for the song “Gangsta Boo,” a collaboration with fellow Bronx native Ice Spice. In their reporting, the rapper has been charged with gun possession. Video quickly surfaced online of a person who looks like the musician being detained and then quickly escorted by New York City Police officers while handcuffed into a squad car.

Instead of canceling the video shoot after learning of Lil Tjay’s arrest, Spice shifted gears to film a video instead for her song “In Ha Mood.”

Ice Spice shoots the video to “In Ha Mood” instead after Lil Tjay was arrested on the way to the video shoot for their upcoming collab “Gangsta Boo.” @icespicee_ @iamcleotrapa pic.twitter.com/TxIhaTHN5E — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) January 17, 2023

With rappers like Young Thug’s lyrics being used against him during his current RICO case in the state of Georgia, things don’t look good for Lil Tjay. Not only does Lil Tjay have prior arrests for gun possession, amongst other things, on his record, but in his music, he has often rapped about keeping weapons on his person.

Little is known at this time. But we will keep you updated as more information is released.