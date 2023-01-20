Ice Spice has released her much-anticipated debut EP, Like…?. Though the EP came only after a few hours’ notice, Spice already has the internet going crazy. On the EP is her Lil Tjay collaboration, “Gangsta Boo,” the video for which was reportedly scheduled for earlier this week, however, was put on hold due to Tjay’s arrest.

On the song, “Gangsta Boo,” Spice is searching for a special kind of love. Over a drilled-up sample of Diddy’s 2002 hit single, “I Need A Girl, Part 2,” Spice says that she’s looking for a “gangsta boo,” rapping, “I’m tryna see how a gangsta move / He never worried bout no exes / All on my body, I’m the bestest / Diamonds keep dancing on my necklace.”

Tjay hops in with a verse, letting Spice know that he fits her criteria.

“I’m a gangsta, I keep it legit / I could hold you, I told her some secrets / So she know I be on that sh*t / Told her ‘not so much know what you know,’ he raps.

Adding a modern touch to an early aughts classic, the two New York rappers play well off of their chemistry with each other.

You can check out “Gangsta Boo” above.

Like…? is out now via Capitol and 10K Projects. Stream it here.