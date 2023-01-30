A Philly hometown hero joined the Philadelphia Eagles as they walked out into the stadium yesterday (January 29): Kicking off the NFC Championship game in which the Eagles took on the San Francisco 49ers, Lil Uzi Vert walked out with the Eagles as their hit single “Just Wanna Rock” played throughout.

Perhaps Uzi proved to be a good luck charm for the Eagles, as they ended up beating the 49ers 31 to 7. Next month, the Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVII. That game will take place on Sunday, February 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The game will broadcast live on Fox at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Uzi has always held their hometown close to their heart. Last year, during an interview with Jazzy’s World, they said that without Philly, there would be no Uzi: “I was always around a very different crowd, very diverse. […] It just made me who I am today and I really took from it. If it wasn’t for Philly, I wouldn’t be Uzi.”

Check out the clips of Uzi’s NFC Championship walkout with the Eagles above.

