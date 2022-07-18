Lil Uzi Vert 2021 Wireless Festival
Getty Image
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Now Uses They/Them Pronouns

TwitterMusic News Editor

Lil Uzi Vert has never shied away from change, like when they had that $24 million pink diamond embedded in their forehead. Now, the rapper has unveiled another personal shift, this one related to their identity.

Over the weekend, fans started noticing that Uzi’s listed pronouns on their Instagram profile were now “they/them.” The rapper has yet to make any sort of public statement about their pronouns or gender identity beyond that. Notably (although perhaps coincidentally), the change was made just after International Non-Binary People’s Day, which was observed on July 14.

Whatever the case may be, Uzi has often shown they’re a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. In the summer of 2019, for example, they hopped on Instagram and shared a photo of themself in a Nike pride flag shirt, with matching colorful shoes, all in front of a rainbow-colored backdrop.

This comes shortly after Uzi announced their new Red & White EP, a prelude to the upcoming The Pink Tape. In May, they also said of their upcoming material, “This time less talkin’ more working. Going back in classic mode. I been [through] 2 much this time around. Nothin’ can break me.”

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags:
Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×