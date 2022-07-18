Lil Uzi Vert Now Uses They/Them Pronouns

Lil Uzi Vert has never shied away from change, like when they had that $24 million pink diamond embedded in their forehead. Now, the rapper has unveiled another personal shift, this one related to their identity.

Over the weekend, fans started noticing that Uzi’s listed pronouns on their Instagram profile were now “they/them.” The rapper has yet to make any sort of public statement about their pronouns or gender identity beyond that. Notably (although perhaps coincidentally), the change was made just after International Non-Binary People’s Day, which was observed on July 14.

Whatever the case may be, Uzi has often shown they’re a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. In the summer of 2019, for example, they hopped on Instagram and shared a photo of themself in a Nike pride flag shirt, with matching colorful shoes, all in front of a rainbow-colored backdrop.

This comes shortly after Uzi announced their new Red & White EP, a prelude to the upcoming The Pink Tape. In May, they also said of their upcoming material, “This time less talkin’ more working. Going back in classic mode. I been [through] 2 much this time around. Nothin’ can break me.”

