Lil Uzi Vert’s Outside Lands Stage Crasher Got One Heck Of A Souvenir

Generally speaking, crashing the stage at a concert is a bad idea. Security guards tend to get pretty jumpy whenever a fan climbs into an artist’s space uninvited — and for good reason, considering all the shenanigans that can happen up there (even the performing act isn’t always safe). But, every so often, drunk and/or overconfident showgoers emerge unscathed with triumphant stories to tell their friends — if they can remember anything the next day — and, even more occasionally, a great souvenir or two for the road.

That was the case during Lil Uzi Vert’s set at Outside Lands this past weekend, where a young man found his way onstage just as Uzi was set to perform their verse from Playboi Carti’s “Wokeuplikethis.” Although security acted quickly to surround the intruder, Uzi paused the show, asking the guards to wait one second, asking the fan for his phone, and offering to take a selfie with him. Security then directed him safely off the stage so Uzi could get back to performing. It looked like it could have been a tense situation, but ultimately, everything turned out okay.

Ontem no Outside Lands um fã invadiu o palco e o Lil Uzi Vert tirou uma selfie com ele 🦇💞 #LilUziVert pic.twitter.com/427nffpbrI — Lil Uzi Vert Brazil 🌎☄️💕 (@babyplutobrazil) August 6, 2022

Now, please do not take this as a license to go jumping on just any stage, even Uzi’s. Just because the Philly rapper was nice this time doesn’t mean they want their safety taken for granted or their kindness abused. And with anyone else… well, if you play stupid games, you win painful prizes. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.