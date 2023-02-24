Lil Wayne is back with new music. On Thursday (February 23), the New Orleans hitmaker released a new song titled “Kant Nobody,” with the help of one of rap’s greatest fallen legends, DMX. The Swizz Beatz-produced track features a snippet of the “Party Up” rapper that seemingly inspires the song, where he says, “Yo, couldn’t nobody f*ck with me then. And couldn’t nobody f*ck with me now.”

The three-minute track showcases Wayne’s confidence and growth as a rapper— he’s no longer the hot boy we met in the 90s. The song also receives the famous DMX “What!” adlib, which helps add a certain gritty je ne sais quoi alongside the pounding base.

“Sometimes I smile to hide the miles of my road traveled (What? Uh)/Shake my hand, it felt like you just touched a stove handle (What, what?),” Wayne raps. “Holy cow, f*ck the cow, I want the whole cattle (What? Uh)/Gucci buffs on my eyes, look like solar panels.”

The song almost calls out to the Gen Z rappers and the entire rap industry that Weezy is here to stay.

With a nearly three-decades-long career, it’s about time the “A Milli” rapper receives his flowers. But luckily, the rapper didn’t have to wait too long. While filming on the set of their new video, NLE Choppa gave the rapper a bouquet of real flowers. Before that, at the 2023 Grammys, Wayne was honored by the Recording Academy alongside Dr.Dre and Missy Elliot for the Global Impact Award.

Check out “Kant Nobody” above.