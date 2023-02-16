We often talk about how important it is to give stars and icons flowers while they can still smell them. Well, at least one young star took that advice literally. When NLE Choppa, who was greatly influenced by Lil Wayne growing up in Memphis, got the chance to work with his idol on a new song, he made sure to give Wayne a giant bouquet of roses. He also gave the notorious skate fanatic a brand-new deck.

“I feel like accolades never define the artist,” he said as he gave the gifts in a behind-the-scenes clip from the duo’s recent video shoot. “Personally, I feel like you supposed to have way more accolades coming your way. You should be to a point in time to where you just receiving accolades. I think it was a few days ago, you won an award. So, I just wanted to present my own accolade, physically giving you flowers and a note to let you know how much you inspired me and impacted my life. I have a skateboard too that I signed. I know you like to skateboard.”

Goat To Goat 🌹, Me And Wayne Drop Next Week 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/J6iRY2v8B6 — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) February 15, 2023

Wayne received the gifts graciously, saying, “This is my life right here. For real, for real. Whatever cameras, if y’all watching – be like this guy, man. Be like this guy. He’s a good guy, man. For real. I do this a lot. I’m on video sets a lot – new artists, old artists. This doesn’t happen. This doesn’t happen. He’s a great guy.”

The honor that Wayne received a few days ago was at the Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective. Wayne was one of two artists (along with Missy Elliott) given the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. His protege Drake gave a lighthearted but loving speech, saying, “I love you so much. I know I probably get annoying with saying how much you mean to me and my family, but I think I speak on behalf of everybody when I say that our careers, our cadences, our melodies, maybe our face tats or our outfits or our decisions in general would not have been the same without your natural gift to just be yourself.”

NLE Choppa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.