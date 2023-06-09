Lil Wayne ranked some of the top basketball players of all-time during his appearance on Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s All The Smoke podcast.

His choice was between LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan, to which he responded, “Bron, Mike and Kobe.”

From there, he went on to explain his decision behind the ranking.

“Bron, I don’t know Bron personally so my answer for Bron would be from afar,” Lil Wayne said, noting that he appreciated his stats. “My answer for Bron is on the court. Bron, you gotta remember, I know for a fact I loved Jordan for the way he always won. As a kid, you don’t know too much about the ins and outs of the game.

“I got old enough to know how hard it is to f*cking do it back-to-back-to-back,” he added, according to HipHopDX. “So that’s where he got his respect with me to and started getting his respect with me to where he’s the greatest.”

He continued to point out that he respected LeBron’s swap between three different teams over the championships.

“That’s right there, that’s when regardless he ain’t got six, but he done it with three different teams,” Wayne noted. “And not on one of those m*thaf*ckin’ teams did he play role two. That right there is what tipped him over the Jordan scale for me.”

Check out Lil Wayne’s basketball chat above.