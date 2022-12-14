lil wayne lollipop
One Of Lil Wayne’s Signature Hits Has Become His First Song To Be Certified Diamond

One of Lil Wayne‘s signature hits has become his first song to be certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). A Diamond certification denotes over 10 million units sold. Wayne’s 2008 hit “Lollipop” featuring Static Major reached that milestone today, thanks in large part to a digital resurgence in the past two years. It was actually certified both Gold and Platinum (8x) on January 23, 2020 (Certification is not automatic; for an award to be made, the record label must first request certification, which Cash Money and Republic Records did, 12 years after the song’s release).

“Lollipop” recently became the subject of some controversy when it was falsely reported that Wayne denied a request to sample the hit by Atlanta rapper Latto. The report — which came from a parody account — likely arose as a result of Latto’s ongoing feud with Lil Wayne labelmate Nicki Minaj. However, Latto herself debunked the rumor on Twitter, joking, “POV: u don’t even have a song sampling lollipop.”

Meanwhile, another Wayne smash from the same album (Tha Carter III) popped up earlier this week in a cringe-worthy TikTok posted by a Florida Police department. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office used “A Milli” to soundtrack a drug bust video on the app, leading to ridicule on Twitter.

