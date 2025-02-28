Lil Yachty has been one of hip-hop’s more productive entities over the course of his career, both in music and in expanding his personal brand. Last year, he released a deluge of new songs, but he also launched his own label, and continued his podcast.

This year, he’s launched a new endeavor: a beverage line called Yacht Water. Partnering with his Quality Control manager Coach K and Sneaky Pete Spirits, Yachty announced the new drink with a humorous video on social media. In it, he acknowledges that “I don’t really like alcohol” — a nod to his straight-edge image — although he admits he’s “tried them all,” but doesn’t like the taste. This is cheekily illustrated with an opulent table set with glasses of wine, beer, and other such libations, before they’re all pulled away on a tablecloth. He introduces Yacht Water, which consists of tequila, lime juice, sea salt, and sparkling water.

The canned cocktails will come in three flavors, per Beer Street Journal: Jalapeno, Key Lime, and Sunrise, which adds orange juice to the mix. Each 12-ounce can is 5.8% alcohol by volume, and they should be available at retailers now (although your local availability will almost certainly vary). You can find more info here.