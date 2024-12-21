After mustering through a rocky 2023, this year Lil Baby took some much needed ‘me time’ to creatively regroup. Next, year the “Touchdown” rapper plans on treating supporters to what he crafted during his hiatus.

While, Lil Baby already announced his upcoming album, WHAM (Who Hard As Me), this isn’t the only project he has tucked away.

During an appearance on Lil Yachty’s A Safe Place podcast, Lil Baby confirmed that he will release two full length albums in 2025.

“At first, I was telling people I was going to drop a double album,” he said. “Now, I’m dropping the ‘WHAM’ album and ‘Dominique’ album.”

So far, the tracklist for WHAM (Who Hard As Me) has been revealed. But Lil Baby has not yet teased anything about Dominique. But later in the conversation, Lil Baby outlined what will separate the two bodies of work.

“’WHAM’ is more me on some young n**** sh*t — fast cars, girls, jewelry, money,” he said. “You know, the turnt lifestyle. And ‘Dominique’ is more the serious me, more personal. That’s a part of the new journey I’m on. I hate the word vulnerable, but I’m gonna be more open to my fans and my audience.”

But there will be slight crossover between the album. “I still put some of the songs I was gonna use for ‘Dominique’ on ‘WHAM’ [be]cause I know my fan base really want to hear them certain songs,” added Lil Baby.

Watch the full episode of Lil Yachty’s A Safe Place podcast featuring special guest Lil Baby above.

WHAM (Who Hard As Me) is out on 1/3/2025 via Quality Control / Motown.