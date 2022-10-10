lil yachty 2021 Revolt Summit
Getty Image / Marcus Ingram
Music

Lil Yachty Said He ‘Took The Wock To Poland’ And Fans Praise Him For It While An Airline Asks Questions

by: Twitter

Last Friday, Lil Yachty dropped his new song “Poland” — which immediately grabbed the internet’s attention due to one specific line in the song’s short runtime: “I took the wock to Poland,” Yachty raps on the track, making a key point to expand his pronunciation of “wock” — a type of cough syrup.

Among those reacting on the internet was the social media account for Ryanair, an airline based in… Ireland. Not Poland, but close enough geographically. However, it seems they offer flights there after they posed the question, “Why do people flying to Poland keep asking about wock.”

Keeping in line with the bit, users tried to fill in Ryanair with a fake meaning about Poland and wock’s origins. “It’s Polish for leg room,” one replied. “*work… they’re jobless,” another wrote. Some tried to even translate it, “it’s short for łokieć, which means elbow, so obviously they’re asking they want the armrest for when they sit in the middle,” a user jokingly noted, keeping in line with the airline joke theme.

Since then, a range of memes have popped up about Yachty and taking the wock to Poland, primarily on Twitter. Listen to Lil Yachty’s “Poland,” then continue scrolling for additional internet reactions below.

Tags: ,
Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×