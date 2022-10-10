Last Friday, Lil Yachty dropped his new song “Poland” — which immediately grabbed the internet’s attention due to one specific line in the song’s short runtime: “I took the wock to Poland,” Yachty raps on the track, making a key point to expand his pronunciation of “wock” — a type of cough syrup.

Among those reacting on the internet was the social media account for Ryanair, an airline based in… Ireland. Not Poland, but close enough geographically. However, it seems they offer flights there after they posed the question, “Why do people flying to Poland keep asking about wock.”

Why do people flying to Poland keep asking about wock — Ryanair (@Ryanair) October 10, 2022

Keeping in line with the bit, users tried to fill in Ryanair with a fake meaning about Poland and wock’s origins. “It’s Polish for leg room,” one replied. “*work… they’re jobless,” another wrote. Some tried to even translate it, “it’s short for łokieć, which means elbow, so obviously they’re asking they want the armrest for when they sit in the middle,” a user jokingly noted, keeping in line with the airline joke theme.

Since then, a range of memes have popped up about Yachty and taking the wock to Poland, primarily on Twitter. Listen to Lil Yachty’s “Poland,” then continue scrolling for additional internet reactions below.

Bro takin the wock to poland pic.twitter.com/36RhsIyxRz — (•̪●)=/̵/’̿̿ ̿ ̿ ̿ ̿ VIBEVSDAWORLD (@vibeforvids) October 10, 2022

Did my man really take the Wock to Poland tho?? 😂 — AEOMATW (@YoungsTeflon) October 9, 2022

A rare painting of Lil Yachty taking the wock to Poland in 1642 pic.twitter.com/ZftXCCkEQC — NBA Ralph Lauren Boy 🔌 (@SouthsideSTA) October 9, 2022