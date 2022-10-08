On his latest single, “Poland,” Lil Yachty experiments with new sounds. Though the song clocks in at 90 seconds, the digitized, synth-heavy beat combined with his signature falsetto vocals, makes for a trippy track.

On the song’s chorus, Yachty sings, “I took the wock to Poland.” The verse is filled with clever one-liners, like “I been fiendin’ / like I’m Kenan / Ride around with a Kel-Tec.”

Though “Wock” is a slang term for cough syrup, Yachty and his friends are seen literally walking through Poland in the song’s video, as “walk” and “wock” appear to be used in a homophonous manner in the song.

This past summer, Yachty launched a line of frozen pizzas available in Walmart stores. In an interview with People coinciding with the launch, Yachty shared that his upcoming album will have a more “alternative” sound.

“I didn’t want to put out a couple rap songs and throw people’s energy off of what I’m about to drop,” he said. “I want to make sure the next thing they hear from me is what I’ve been working on, which is very high quality, but it’s a little different. I think everyone will have a lot of appreciation for it.”

Check out the video “Poland” above.