Lil Yachty‘s new album, Let’s Start Here is already proving to be a buzzy project. Yachty’s latest effort features him taking on a psychedelic rock sound, a departure from his signature rap sound. On the heels of Let’s Start Here, which was released yesterday (January 27), Lil Yachty has shared the trippy new visual for “Say Something.”

On the song, Yachty croons, reeling over an unrequited love.

“We can live the dream life, wild / Got me feeling like a teen again / It’s feeling like it’s teenage love / If you feel the same way, then say something,” he sings in the song’s chorus.

It’s hard to explain exactly what’s going on in the “Say Something” video. In the clip, Yachty is seen sitting in a diner with a woman played by model Anok Yai. He professes his love for her, then imagines driving away with her and having a baby. In other scenes, Yachty is seen in a hallway as people pop up and laugh at him, and the baby suddenly explodes. When Yachty drifts out of his bizarre fantasy, he is brutally rejected by the woman, then literally drags his heart across the parking lot.

You can check out the video for “Say Something” above.

Let’s Start Here is out now via Capitol and Motown. You can stream it here.

Warning: Lil Yachty’s video for “Say Something” contains depictions of suicidal ideation which some may find triggering. Viewer discretion is advised.