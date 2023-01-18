Lil Yachty just announced Let’s Start Here , a new album arriving later this year. “Thank You for the patience,” he wrote on social media. Later, he added, “I have so many things to say.” The rapper’s last record was 2021’s Michigan Boy Boat . The other week, he also made a post looking for an all-women band which has been deleted since: “Yachty is putting a band together,” the post read, noting he was looking for two to three background singers, a guitar player, a bass player, a drummer, and a keyboard player. It’s unknown whether it could be for the album, a tour, or something else.

Let’s Start Here is out 1/27 via Quality Control/Motown.

Features

Any details about features are not yet available. However, Michigan Boy Boat was packed with features from artists like Babyface Ray, Veeze, Sada Baby, Swae Lee, and more, so it’s not wild to assume he will bring some friends onto the records.

Artwork

Check out the artwork for Let’s Start Here below in his social media announcement of the LP.