Here Is Lionel Richie’s ‘Sing A Song All Night Long’ Tour Setlist

Lionel Richie is keeping the concert festivities going all night long…all night! Last week, the R&B legend kicked of his Sing A Song All Night Long Tour, which features special guests Earth, Wind & Fire.
Of course, Richie’s catalog boasts several hits, including many of his solo songs, as well as his songs from his days as a member of The Commodores. Over the course of the tour, Richie has performed some of his iconic duets, and during one of which, the audience joins singing the second portion, as noted on setlist.fm.
The Sing A Song All Night Long Tour continues through June 16, where it will wrap in Pittsburgh.
You can see the full setlist below.
Lionel Richie’s Sing A Song All Night Long Tour Setlist
1. “Hello”
2. “Running With The Night”
3. “Easy / My Love”
4. “Penny Lover”
5. “Stuck On You”
6. “Sail On” (Commodores song)
7. “You Are”
8. “Dancing On The Ceiling”
9. “Three Times A Lady” (Commodores song)
10. “Fancy Dancer / Sweet Love / Lady (You Bring Me Up)” (Commodores song)
11. “Just To Be Close To You” (Commodores song)
12. “Zoom” (Commodores song)
13. “Endless Love” (Diana Ross & Lionel Richie cover) (Audience sang Diana Ross’s verses)
14. “Brick House / Fire”
15. “Still” (Commodores song)
16. “Say You, Say Me”
17. “We Are The World”
18. “All Night Long (All Night)”