Here Is Lionel Richie’s ‘Sing A Song All Night Long’ Tour Setlist

Lionel Richie is keeping the concert festivities going all night long…all night! Last week, the R&B legend kicked of his Sing A Song All Night Long Tour, which features special guests Earth, Wind & Fire.

Of course, Richie’s catalog boasts several hits, including many of his solo songs, as well as his songs from his days as a member of The Commodores. Over the course of the tour, Richie has performed some of his iconic duets, and during one of which, the audience joins singing the second portion, as noted on setlist.fm.

The Sing A Song All Night Long Tour continues through June 16, where it will wrap in Pittsburgh.

You can see the full setlist below.