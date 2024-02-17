Each year, music’s biggest names come together to compete for high recognition at the Grammy Awards. But occasionally, entertainers can put aside their competitive spirits for the right cause. In January 1985, that moment came when Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, Quincy Jones, and Michael Omartian set out to record “What Are The Word.”

The track pulled in several chart-topping musicians to lend their voices for charity. On February 16, during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Richie revealed that even though the moment was magical, he did have a few regrets that night, including not including Madonna in the fold. Despite Madonna’s superstar success at the time, the team opted for Cyndi Lauper instead.

Richie went on to explain the relation behind the decision. “We had only a half a line to sing,” he said. “So, we had to have voices that people knew right away. You had to have an identifiable voice… Cyndi had that.”

In the new Netflix documentary The Greatest Night In Pop, viewers can relive the moment as footage from the star-studded recording session outlines the meticulous work that went into recording the song.

Watch the full clip above.

The Greatest Night In Pop is exclusively streaming on Netflix. Find more information here.