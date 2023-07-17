Victoria Monét wowed with her 2020 EP Jaguar and now her long-awaited debut album, Jaguar II, is finally approaching. She revealed the cover art and release date (August 25) last month and announced last week that she’s going on tour. Now we know a bit more about he album: specifically, the tracklist.

Monét shared that today (July 17) and the 11-track album includes features from Lucky Daye; Buju Banton; Hazel Monét; and Earth, Wind & Fire; as well as a song produced by Kaytranada. Fans were excited about the collaborators, as Kaytranada and Earth, Wind & Fire were trending topics on Twitter after Monét’s reveal.

While unveiling the tracklist on social media, Monét wrote, “I present to you: The JAGUAR II TRACKLIST!!!! I’m so happy to finally share this with you!! Look at these FEATURES [crying emojis] screaming..what is life?! from the titles alone, which songs do you think will be your favorites? I’m so curious.”

The JAGUAR II TRACKLIST!!!!✨🤎 I’m so happy to finally share this with you!! Look at these FEATURES 😭😭 screaming..what is life?! 🙌🏾 from the titles alone, which songs do you think will be your favorites? I’m so curious pic.twitter.com/u21Va3YQae — Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) July 17, 2023

Check out the tracklist below.

1. “Smoke” Feat. Lucky Daye

2. “Smoke” (Reprise)

3. “Party Girls” Feat. Buju Banton

4. “Alright” (Prod. by Kaytranada)

5. “Cadillac (A Pimp’s Anthem)”

6. “How Does It Make You Feel”

7. “On My Mama”

8. “I’m The One”

9. “Stop (Askin’ Me 4Shyt)”

10. “Hollywood” Feat. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét

11. “Good Bye”

Jaguar II is out 8/25 via Lovett Music/RCA Records. Find more information here.