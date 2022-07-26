This week is a big one for Lizzo: On the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart, “About Damn Time” rose to No. 1, making it Lizzo’s second chart-topping single after “Truth Hurts” reached the summit in 2019. Naturally, Lizzo has some celebrating to do.

After the news broke yesterday, Lizzo tweeted, “We got the #1 song in the country YALL!” A little bit later, she shared a video of herself and a friend happily popping bottles of champagne in celebration. She wrote, “IMA BE DRUNK BY 5.”

We got the #1 song in the country YALL! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/IYjd2Ic25q — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) July 25, 2022

On TikTok, she also posted a video of herself flashing this week’s Hot 100 top 10 graphic and excitedly dancing to her song “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).”

She was similarly pleased after learning a day earlier that her new album Special debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, making it her highest-charting album so far and 2022’s highest-charting LP by a female artist. She tweeted, “WE BEAT THE PROJECTIONS B*TCH!!! MY HIGHEST EVER CHARTING ALBUM YET!!! Thank you thank you thank you thank you for loving #special.” She also shared on Instagram, “I know I need to charge my phone… BUT THIS IS MY HIGHEST CHARTING ALBUM. THANK YOU FOR LOVING SPECIAL.”

WE BEAT THE PROJECTIONS BITCH!!! MY HIGHEST EVER CHARTING ALBUM YET!!! Thank you thank you thank you thank you for loving #special — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) July 24, 2022

