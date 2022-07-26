Lizzo Sirius 2022
Lizzo Pops Champagne To Excitedly Celebrate ‘About Damn Time’ Becoming Her Second No. 1 Song

This week is a big one for Lizzo: On the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart, “About Damn Time” rose to No. 1, making it Lizzo’s second chart-topping single after “Truth Hurts” reached the summit in 2019. Naturally, Lizzo has some celebrating to do.

After the news broke yesterday, Lizzo tweeted, “We got the #1 song in the country YALL!” A little bit later, she shared a video of herself and a friend happily popping bottles of champagne in celebration. She wrote, “IMA BE DRUNK BY 5.”

On TikTok, she also posted a video of herself flashing this week’s Hot 100 top 10 graphic and excitedly dancing to her song “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).”

WE GOT A NUMBER 1 SONG YALL

She was similarly pleased after learning a day earlier that her new album Special debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, making it her highest-charting album so far and 2022’s highest-charting LP by a female artist. She tweeted, “WE BEAT THE PROJECTIONS B*TCH!!! MY HIGHEST EVER CHARTING ALBUM YET!!! Thank you thank you thank you thank you for loving #special.” She also shared on Instagram, “I know I need to charge my phone… BUT THIS IS MY HIGHEST CHARTING ALBUM. THANK YOU FOR LOVING SPECIAL.”

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

